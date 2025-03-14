✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Night Guard
City News

Man accused of stealing pumping machine at Kubwa

nigerian police
nigerian police
A 20-year-old man, Daniel Folorunsho, on Thursday, appeared before a Kubwa magistrates’ court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a pumping machine and wires valued at N135,000.

Daniel Folorunsho was charged with criminal trespass and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Donald Andoor of Millionaires’ Quarters, Byazhin, reported the matter at Byazhin Divisional Headquarters on February 9.

Okpa alleged that the defendant entered the complainant’s residence, removed his surface water pumping machine and cut some wires, all valued at N135,000. (NAN)

The magistrate, Oyepeju Mustapha, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties and adjourned the case till April 23, for hearing. 

 

