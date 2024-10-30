✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Man accused of killing father arraigned

    By Abbas Tijjani Madabo, Kano 

A Kano Magistrate Court sitting in the Bompai area of Nassarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State has remanded a man for alleged patricide.

The suspect, Habu Kassim Ya’u, came to Kano with his sick father from Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State in search of medical assistance.

Ya’u allegedly murdered his father at the Tudun Yola area of Kano when he smashed his head with a food plate.

During the trial, state prosecuting counsel, Safiya Yalwati, presented her first witness from the Investigation Department of the state police command.

However, the Presiding Judge, Halima Nasir, after hearing the first witness’ testimony adjourned the case till November 1, and ordered the remand of the suspect in a correctional centre.

 

