Man accused of kidnap, killing of KEDCO staff arraigned

The primary suspect in the abduction and murder of one Bello Bukar, 45, a staff of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Audu Bako Secretariat, Kano.

The suspect, Sadiq Zubairu, 35, of Hotoron Arewa Quarters, Nassarawa LGA of the state, confessed to conspiring with two others at large to kill Bello over his (Sadiq’s) inability to return N3 million he got from the deceased under the guise of securing a better job offer for him at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The suspect further confessed taking away the deceased’s two handsets and hiding his motor vehicle valued at N12 million at a Garage in Hotoro Quarters, Kano, which has been recovered by the police.

He was arraigned by Barr. Abdussalam Dan Maidaki and charged with armed robbery and murder. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The presiding judge, Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad, ordered his remand and adjourned the case till January 23, 2025, for witness testimony.