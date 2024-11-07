✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Man accused of kidnap, killing of KEDCO staff arraigned

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO)
Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO)
    By Abbas Tijjani Madabo, Kano 

The primary suspect in the abduction and murder of one Bello Bukar, 45, a staff of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Audu Bako Secretariat, Kano.

The suspect, Sadiq Zubairu, 35, of Hotoron Arewa Quarters, Nassarawa LGA of the state, confessed to conspiring with two others at large to kill Bello over his (Sadiq’s) inability to return N3 million he got from the deceased under the guise of securing a better job offer for him at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The suspect further confessed taking away the deceased’s two handsets and hiding his motor vehicle valued at N12 million at a Garage in Hotoro Quarters, Kano, which has been recovered by the police.

SPONSOR AD

He was arraigned by Barr. Abdussalam Dan Maidaki and charged with armed robbery and murder. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The presiding judge, Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad, ordered his remand and adjourned the case till January 23, 2025, for witness testimony.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.
More Stories