Man, 50, remanded for allegedly defiling 13-year-old daughter

A Family Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday, remanded a 50-year-old man, Salau Najeem, in Agodi correctional facility for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old daughter.

The magistrate, Mrs Serifat Adesina, did not, however, take the defendant’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction but ordered his remand in Agodi correctional facility.

Adesina said the remand was pending the issuance of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) at Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

She adjourned the matter till March 25 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Cpl. Oluwaseun Johnson, told the court that Salau had carnal knowledge of his daughter between Feb. 9 and 15 at his residence without her consent.

Johnson said that the offence was committed at Agojio area of Iseyin in Oyo state.

According to her, the offence contravened Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006. (NAN)