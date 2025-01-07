Man, 45, charged with stealing in Ekiti

The police in Ekiti State have arraigned one Tukura Abraham, 45, at the Chief Magistrate’s court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over alleged stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that on December 6, 2024, at about 8pm in Ikole-Ekiti within the Magisterial District, the defendant did steal a cash sum of N650,000, belonging to Monday Anthony.

Inspector Oriyomi said the offence is punishable under Section 302(b)(1)(a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

Counsel to the defendant, Barrister Oluwafemi Alabi, urged the court to grant his client bail in liberal terms.

The magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till February 06, for hearing.