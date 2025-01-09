✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Man, 38, charged with stealing 2 phones in Ekiti

nigerian police
    By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned  one Ogunrinde Temitope, 38, at the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over alleged stealing of two phones.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi told the court that the defendant on January 6 at about 03:00am at the Ado community area in Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District did stole an iPhone 7 valued N200,000:00, property of Oso Samuel.

Inspector Oriyomi added that on the same date and place at about 04:00am, he did stole iPhone 12 Pro valued N480,000:00, property of one Bakare Simbiat.

The prosecutor noted that the offence committed is punishable under Section 302 Law of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2021.

Counsel to the defendant, Barrister O. G. Abiola, urges the court to admit his client to bail, saying he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Abayomi Adeosun, granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till February 6, for hearing.

 

