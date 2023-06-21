Man, 35, arrested over rape of 3-year-old girl in Kaduna

A 35-year-old father of two, Kabiru Abdullah, has been arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Kaduna State. City & Crime reports that the…

A 35-year-old father of two, Kabiru Abdullah, has been arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Kaduna State.

City & Crime reports that the vigilantes in Zaria City arrested the suspect on June 8 and handed him over to the police in the city.

DSP Mohammed Jalige, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, said the suspect had confessed to the crime.

He said the suspect claimed that the young girl had entered the room while he was eating, and after finishing his meal, he made the appalling decision to violate her.

He said the suspect claimed to have resided in the community for 12 years before the incident.

