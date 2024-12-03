✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Man, 34, in court over alleged phone theft

hammer court with scales justice lawyer

A 34-year-old man, Olalekan Ibiloye, on Monday, appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, over an alleged phone theft.

Ibiloye, whose address was not provided, is charged with stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Femi Omilana, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 27 at about 8 p.m. in the Eleyele area of Ibadan.

Omilana said that the defendant stole an Itel phone worth N50,000, belonging to one Lawrence Adewumi.

The offence, according to him, contravenes Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Gladys Oladele, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two reliable sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till Jan. 28, 2025 for hearing. (NAN)

