Man, 33, arrested for raping 10-year-old girl

A 33-year-old man, Danladi Ibrahim, has been arrested over alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl at Nasaru village, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed the arrest of the suspect, said on May 25, one Abubakar Garba Yahua of Nasaru village Ningi LGA, Bauchi State, reported the incident at the Divisional Headquarters, Ningi.

Wakil said: “On the same date at about 11:41hrs, one Danladi Ibrahim aged 33 years of Nasaru village, Ningi LGA deceitfully gave a lemon drink suspected to be mixed with toxicant to his daughter aged 10 years old, which led her to an unconscious condition and he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her. As a result, the victim sustained serious internal injuries and bleeding in her private part.”

He said on receipt of the report, the team of detectives led by the DPO swiftly rushed to the scene, took the victim to the General Hospital Ningi for immediate medical attention, and later to the National Obstetrics Fistula Center (NOFIC) Ningi. She was afterwards referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State, for further medical attention.

Wakil added that the command was doing everything possible to get to the root of the matter and ensure that the culprit was brought to book to serve as a deterrent for future occurrence.

He noted that the suspect Danladi Ibrahim was arrested and during interrogation, he voluntarily confessed to have committed the crime.

“The investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution,” he added.

