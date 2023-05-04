Man, 30, rapes neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter in Jos

A five-year-old girl (name withheld) has been defiled by their 30-year-old neighbour, Muktar Zakariya, in the Anguwan Rimi community of Jos North LGA of Plateau…

The incident, according to the parents of the victim, occurred on April 20, when the rapist took the victim out close to the area and defiled her, adding that this was the second time such an incident has befallen the family.

The parents vowed not to take it lightly with Muktar.

She said, “Muktar is our neighbour, and he sometimes eats at our house. I was busy with domestic chores when she went out. I was calling her to come back, but she refused. Unknown to me, he took her to a passage and raped her.

“It was her elder sister, who had gone out on an errand, who saw Muktar defiling her. We immediately reported the case to vigilantes who took him to the police station.’’

The mother said she was still traumatised by the incident.

She said, “I am still in pain due to what has happened to my daughter. He should be punished accordingly.”

The father of the victim, Usman Ismail, described the incident as a painful experience, saying, “I am really saddened because this is not the first time such an ugly incident has happened to my daughter. It also happened to her sister.

“People then came and begged me to forget about it. I left everything. But this time, I will not leave it. I am calling on the authorities to do the needful to ensure that the culprit is punished,” he said.

Although, the police have yet to respond to inquiries regarding the incident, it was gathered that Muktar is currently at the Criminal Investigation Department of the state police command.