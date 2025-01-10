Man, 26, jailed 7 years for theft in Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced one Omodara Dada to seven years imprisonment for burglary and stealing.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye convicted the 26-year-old on a charge of armed robbery contrary to Section 312(2) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2011.

According to the charge, the convict on 13th of February, 2022 at Ado Ekiti, robbed one Fakiyesi Tope of his black Infinix Hot 8 Phone valued at N64,000 and a cash sum of N8,000.

At the time of the robbery, the defendant was armed with a knife.

In his statement to the police, the victim said, I am a hotel manager. On the fateful day, I was sleeping in my hotel room, I woke up suddenly when I heard a sound, I saw the defendant trying to remove my plasma television, I attempted to shout but he brought out a knife, he threatened to stab me if I try it.

“I later discovered that he had packed my phone and a cash sum of N8,000 I placed on the table, I held him from behind when he wanted to escape, I shouted for help, he was overpowered with the assistance of others, arrested and handed over to the police.”

The prosecutor, Albert Adeyemi, called three witnesses and tendered statements of the victim and defendant, a knife, a cash sum of N8,000 among others as exhibits.

The defendant spoke in his own defence through his counsel, and pleaded with the court, to temper justice with mercy. He called no witness.

Justice Ogunmoye, in his judgement said, “The evidence produced at the hearing, in support of the greater offence is short of sustaining the charge of armed robbery but established beyond reasonable doubt, the lesser offence.

“The defendant is convicted for the offence of burglary under Section 323 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State.”

He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, to start running from the date of his detention at Federal Correctional Facility, Ado-Ekiti.