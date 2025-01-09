Man, 26, arraigned for allegedly wearing army uniform

The police on Wednesday arraigned one 26-year-old Caleb Joshua, for allegedly wearing army uniform.

Joshua, whose address was not provided, was charged with impersonation before an Iyaganku Magistrate Court, Ibadan.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp Oladejo Balogun told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 15, 2024, at 10.15 am, at the Tollgate area of Ibadan.

Balogun said that the defendant, not being a person serving in the Nigerian Army, unlawfully wore a full camouflage uniform of the army.

He said the defendant committed an offence contrary to Section 110(1) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olasinmibo Sanusi-Zubair granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 and two reliable sureties in like sum.

She thereafter adjourned the case until Feb. 24, for hearing. (NAN)