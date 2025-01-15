Man, 25, sentenced to life imprisonment for rape in Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced 35-year-old Fajana Olajide to life imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl.

The convict, Olajide, on July 14, 2023, in Ikere Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the court, was alleged to have raped a 17-year-old girl, contrary to Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap.C7, laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor, Adetola Johnson, called three witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statements as exhibit. The defendant spoke in his own defence through his lawyer, he called no witnesses.

In his judgement, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye said, “The inevitable conclusion in the circumstance is that the guilt of the defendant had been established beyond reasonable doubt, thus necessitating his conviction”.

He is accordingly convicted as charged and hereby sentenced to life imprisonment, he pronounced.