    Man, 21, arrested removing drain ducts on 3rd Mainland Bridge

    Detectives from the Lagos State anti-crime outfit, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man found removing iron drain ducts on the Third Mainland Bridge.

    The suspect, identified as Ibrahim Ashafa, was arrested around 4:30am by RRS operatives.

    Sources said the suspect, hiding under the cover of darkness, used iron bars to remove the drain ducts.

    The source said during interrogation, the suspect said he intended to sell the iron drain ducts to recycling plants in Lagos.

    The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest, saying the items recovered include four metal drain ducts, spanners, pliers, rope, screwdriver, and a wheel spanner.

