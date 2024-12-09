Mama Boko Haram, 2 others jailed for N6m fraud

The Chief Executive Officer of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, Aisha Alkali Wakil popularly known as Mama Boko Haram, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment over a N6 million fraud.

Wakil was jailed alongside Programme Manager, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Country Director, Prince Lawal Shoyode, by Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

They were re-arraigned on Monday, September 1, 2020 on four-count amended charges bordering on cheating, conspiracy and giving false information to the tune of N6m.

A statement issued on Monday by the spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale said the defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the anti-graft.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyade whilst being Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) sometime between October and November 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Alhaji Bukar Kachalla of Abks Ventures Limited to deliver to you a Toyota Camry 2012 Model worth N6,000,000.00 (Six Million Naira) only under the guise of executing a contract for the purchase of the said car and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

Oyewale said during the trial, counsel for the prosecution, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed and Shamsudeeb Olayinka Saka presented three witnesses and tendered several documents as exhibits before the court in proof of EFCC’s case against the defendants.

Justice Kumaliya, thereafter, convicted and sentenced the defendants to five years’ imprisonment without an option of fine each.

He said the judge further ordered the defendants to jointly and severally restitute the balance of N3.5m to the petitioner or in default, serve an additional five years jail term each.

The convicts were arrested and prosecuted for taking from a petitioner a Toyota Camry 2012 model worth N6m under the guise of purchasing the said car. They neither purchased the car nor returned it to the petitioner.