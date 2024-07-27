Malnutrition: Over 2m children suffer stunting in Kano –UNICEF

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), has revealed that out of over 3.4 million children of under-five years in Kano, 2 million, which represents 56.9%,…

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), has revealed that out of over 3.4 million children of under-five years in Kano, 2 million, which represents 56.9%, are affected by stunting, due to malnutrition.

This was disclosed by UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Kano, Mr. Rahama Rihood Mohammed, during the launch of the 2024 First Round of Maternal Neonatal Child Health (MNCH) Week held at Ungwa Uku Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, Kano State with a projected population of about 17 million, has over 3.4 million children that are under five years, of which more than half are affected by stunting.

In his address, Alive and Thrive Team Lead in Kano, Dr Ashiru Hamza Muhammed, stated that as one of the state’s health development partners, his organization had been assisting the Kano State Government especially on nutrition as well as micro nutrient supplements.

The state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, stated that his administration had been doing a lot in the health sector to improve the health services for all to thrive and develop.

He explained that the state had demonstrated an unalloyed commitment to nutrition promotion programmes, adding that the state was set to provide affordable and accessible healthcare services to all the 44 local government areas of the state.