Malnutrition: NEC inaugurates Nutrition 774 Initiative

The National Economic Council (NEC) has inaugurated Nutrition 774 Initiative to combat malnutrition across the country.

This is as the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima called on state governors, ministers, local government chairmen and other stakeholders, including the private sector, to take urgent and decisive action against the scourge of malnutrition in the country.

Shettima while addressing NEC said the consequences of malnutrition transcend the health sector, forming the foundation of the calamities that limit productivity, learning and the nation’s growth.

The vice president officially launched the initiative during the NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the stark statistics indicating that about 40% of Nigerian children under five are suffering from stunting, 8% from wasting, and 27% from underweight represent the faces of children whose futures are at risk even before beginning their life’s journey.

He said this is the reason why Nutrition 774 Initiative is a turning point, stressing that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu considers the initiative as a national priority that fulfills his promise to Nigerians.

Describing the Nutrition 774 Initiative as the very first government-led intervention to combat malnutrition at a broader scale, Shettima explained that it “is designed to improve coordination, financing, and accountability while adopting a multi-sectoral, community-driven approach.

“Through this initiative, every mother and child—regardless of their location—will have access to lifesaving nutrition interventions tailored to their unique needs,” he added.

The vice president appealed to all stakeholders to take the initiative seriously, as its success “rests on collaboration and the investments we all make to sustain it.”

Addressing State House Correspondents after the NEC meeting, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu disclosed that Governor AbdulRazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State Un behalf of the 36 states pledged the commitment and support of the State governments for the programme.