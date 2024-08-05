Malnutrition hits Borno; parents, hospitals cry out

Residents and health workers in Borno State have expressed concern over the alarming rise in child malnutrition, as families and breastfeeding mothers grapple with severe…

It was gathered that people in several local government areas in northern Borno, including Marte, Kukawa, Abadam, Guzamala, Kaga, Mobbar, and Gubio, now rely on humanitarian intervention.

Speaking to Daily Trust, residents have expressed deep concern over the dire hunger situation, worsened by the ongoing threat of Boko Haram insurgents in their areas.

Musty Ba’nna, a resident of a temporary camp in Dikwa who fled New Marte with his family, attributed the widespread hunger and starvation to a lack of food, leading to severe malnutrition among children.

“Life is increasingly difficult for us. I am originally from Kereno in Marte, but we can’t return due to insurgent activity. We fled New Marte last month and are struggling to find food daily. Our children are suffering and dying from hunger,” Musty explained.

Another resident, Bukar Modu from Maiduguri, described how the constant terrorist attacks have further exacerbated their plight.

He said they have resorted to cutting down trees to make firewood and charcoal for sale, but even this source of income is hindered by violence along the Maiduguri/Damboa highway.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has reported a troubling surge in malnutrition cases, surpassing previous figures from last year.

The organisation has been forced to rapidly expand its capacity to manage the influx of patients. In June alone, MSF treated 1,594 children for malnutrition, leading to the addition of 40 beds to their intensive care unit (ICU) to cope with the rising number of critically ill patients.

As of August 4th, the facility was overwhelmed with 432 patients, far exceeding its 200-bed capacity.

The report highlights that while MSF and partners are working with the Ministry of Health to scale up their response, funding has been insufficient.

Ahmed Shehu, co-chairman of the Borno State Accountability Mechanism (BOSAM), urged the government to focus on initiatives that protect children’s well-being and combat food insecurity.

“Malnutrition is a serious issue exacerbated by economic hardship. Parents and families are struggling, and the government must prioritise programmes to ensure their welfare. Addressing food insecurity is crucial for both children and adults alike,” Shehu said.