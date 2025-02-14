Malnutrition: 36% of pregnant women in Adamawa suffer from anaemia – UNICEF

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that 36% of pregnant women in Adamawa State suffer from anaemia, a condition that poses serious risks to both the mothers and their babies.

Dr Nuzhat Rafique, Chief of Field Office at UNICEF Bauchi, disclosed this in Yola, saying that Adamawa State’s malnutrition crisis is further worsened by alarming child nutrition statistics: 48.6% of children are stunted, 7% are wasted, and over 80% experience child food poverty.

To combat this crisis, she said UNICEF has provided 4,290 cartons of Small Quantity Lipid-Based Nutrient Supplements (SQ-LNS) to the Adamawa State government.

These supplements will benefit approximately 85,000 children, helping to prevent malnutrition and improve child survival, growth and development.

Procured through the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) mechanism, SQ-LNS contains 23 essential vitamins and minerals, as well as protein and energy, addressing issues such as stunting, wasting, and anaemia.

She noted that Adamawa was among the first states in Nigeria to adopt the CNF, contributing N100 million in 2023, which was matched by UNICEF.

Adamawa State’s Commissioner for Health and Human Resources, Felix Tangwami, attributed the high malnutrition rates to insecurity, which has limited farmers’ access to their lands and reduced food availability.

He commended Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for prioritizing the social services sector, particularly healthcare, and highlighted the state’s investment of N100 million in 2023 for food supplements, which had been increased to N300 million this year.

The Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Bashir Sulaiman, expressed optimism that the N300 million matching fund would significantly improve child health in the state.

With UNICEF’s contribution, this will translate into N600 million worth of supplements, ensuring better nutrition and well-being for thousands of children.