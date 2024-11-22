MALI: Junta replaces sacked civilian PM with officer

Mali’s junta on Thursday named military officer General Abdoulaye Maiga as the new prime minister, after sacking civilian premier Choguel Kokalla Maiga a day earlier following his criticism of the military leaders.

Maiga had until now served as the government’s spokesman.

The West African country, plagued by jihadist and separatist violence, has been led by the military since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

“Major General Abdoulaye Maiga is appointed prime minister,” said a decree issued by junta chief General Assimi Goita and read out by the secretary general of the presidency on state television station ORTM.

Abdoulaye Maiga was not in the first group of colonels who overthrew the civilian president in August 2020 and who have since been promoted to generals, but he quickly joined them.