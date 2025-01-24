Malcomines, others, win big at Port-Harcourt polo tourney

Malcomines of Jos, Abuja YBL and Minna Bago clinched top prizes at the just concluded Port-Harcourt International Polo Tournament.

Organised and hosted by Port Harcourt Polo Club, the major highlights of the weeklong extravaganza were the participation of His Royal Majesty King Diette Spiff, King of Opobo, HRH Lamido Adamawa and the commanding display by the defending champions.

The miners from Jos who arrived loaded with their Patron and President of Jos Polo Club, Murtala Laushi left no one in doubt about their intention in the Garden City, powering past Wiltten Aviation team to retain the glittering King Diette Spiff Cup for the second time on the trot.

Abuja YBL team led by the Captain of Nigerian Army Polo team, Col. Y Bello, that won the OB Lulu Briggs Cup and David Sikpa mounted Lagos Sidafaco team that finished runners-up.

The Minna Bago team also won their first-ever T.Y. Danjuma Cup edging home Boys, PH FB9 team in final.

The BobTrack team also enjoyed podium celebrations after defeating visiting Katsina Danmarna warriors to clinch the JTJ Princewill Cup.

There were proud winners in the coveted President Cup, Governor’s Cup and Arch. Rland Cooky-Gam Cup.

Awards were handed out to organizations and deserving individuals for their unwavering support for the tournament and promotion of the noble game of kings in the region and the country as a whole at a colourful prize presentation ceremony that drew the curtains on the prestigious festival..

An elated President of the Port Harcourt Polo Club and Chief Host, Prince Henry Agbodjan, noted that the tournament, themed ‘Unity in Motion, delivered on all fronts, providing a lively and enjoyable experience for polo enthusiasts nationwide.