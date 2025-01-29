malcomines, abuja ybl, minna bago clinch top laurels at port harcourt polo tourney

The just concluded ‘2025 Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament truly lived up to its noble billing as the most popular annual sporting fiesta in the Niger Delta Region of the country. It was rich in colours, top-class competition, and unparalleled in excitement.

Organized and hosted by Port Harcourt Polo Club, the Unity in Motion polo festival was a grand event pitching most of the biggest names in Nigerian polo and an impressive assemblage of teams from across the country, was unique in many ways.

Major highlights of the weeklong extravaganza were the royal participation of His Royal Majesty King Diette Spiff, King of Opobo, HRH Lamido Adamawa, and the commanding display by defending champions Jos Malcomines from Plateau State.

The miners from Jos, who arrived loaded with their patron and President of Jos Polo Club, Murtala Laushi, left no one in doubt about their intention in the Garden City. They powered past the Wiltten Aviation team to retain the glittering King Diette Spiff Cup for the second time in a row.

Other top winners of the Unity in Motion edition of the fiesta include the top-firing Abuja YBL team, led by the Captain of the Nigerian Army Polo team, Col. Y Bello, which won the OB Lulu Briggs Cup, and the David Sikpa-mounted Lagos Sidafaco team, which finished runners-up.

The list of champions of the 2025 PH Polo international polo tournament also includes the Minna Bago team that won their first ever T.Y. Danjuma Cup edging home Boys, PH FB9 team in the final. PH Bobtrack won all the major prizes at stake.

The Bob Track team also enjoyed the podium celebration after defeating visiting Katsina Danmarna Warriors to clinch the JTJ Princewill Cup . There were proud winners in the coveted President Cup, Governor’s Cup and Arch. Rland Cooky-Gam Cup.