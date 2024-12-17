 MALAYSIA: First locally made electric vehicle launched

Malaysian automaker Proton unveiled the country’s first locally-produced electric vehicle on Monday after the government pledged to boost EV uptake on the roads.

Proton – which is backed by Chinese automotive giant Geely – launched the e.MAS 7 SUV at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The cheapest e.MAS 7 will be priced at 105,800 ringgit ($23,700), whilst a top-of-the-range model will retail for 123,800 ringgit.

Cars produced by China’s BYD and Elon Musk’s Tesla brand are already available in Malaysia, but the government has announced plans for EVs to make up 20 per cent of new vehicle sales by 2030.

Geely owns 49.9 per cent of Proton and last year announced a $10 billion investment in the firm’s plant in Tanjong Malim – 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur.