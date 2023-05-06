Malami, IGP vow to ensure ACJA implementation

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), have reiterated their…

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), have reiterated their determination to the full implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) among police personnel.

They made their positions known during the opening of a two-day workshop on the implementation of the ACJA for police prosecutors in the North Central zone in Abuja.

Malami, who was represented by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Abubakar Ibrahim Baba-Doko, said his office, as a leading stakeholder in the administration of justice, would continue “to support stakeholders to ensure that the reformation of the justice sector aligns with international best practices.”

“The Federal Ministry of Justice organised this workshop in order to facilitate the proper and effective implementation of the Act by the Nigerian police prosecutors, especially in the areas of ensuring that criminal matters are speedily dealt with so as to bring about a sustainable decongestion of correctional centres across the country,” he said.

Speaking through the commissioner of police in charge of Legal, Ochogwu Ogbeh; the IGP said the training was necessary to have a better Nigeria Police Force that ensures the full implementation of the ACJA.

Earlier, the Solicitor-General of the Federation (SGF), Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, admonished the officers that the success of any criminal justice administration depends on the effective implementation by the agencies involved.