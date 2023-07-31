Makusidi, Sadiq re-elected AMAC, Gwagwalada NUT chairmen

Comrades Umar Mohammed Makusidi and Abubakar Sadiq have been re-elected as chairmen of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Gwagwalada Area Council branches…

Comrades Umar Mohammed Makusidi and Abubakar Sadiq have been re-elected as chairmen of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Gwagwalada Area Council branches of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) respectively.

Makusidi scored 136 votes to defeat his opponent, Yakubu Lucky, who got 42 votes, during the NUT delegates’ election which held at the LEA Primary School, Jabi, Abuja, on Thursday.

The other elected AMAC branch executives are Comrade Goje Sabo Gupada (treasurer), Dennis Dauda, (first vice chairman), Ofei John Onimisi (third vice chairman), Eneja Evelyn (second vice chairman), Ekwere Charles (deputy chairman), Adekunle Funmilayo (assistant secretary), Agaze Reuben (social secretary) and Percy R. Ndam (secretary).

In Gwagwalada, aside Comrade Sadiq, other elected executives include Abraham Sunday (first vice chairman), Adamu Sule Sumali (treasurer), Ahmed Ishaku, (publicity secretary), Yusuf Alhassan (assistant secretary), Sarah Gimba (social secretary), Alade Niyi Elizabeth (accountant) and Momoh Sani (secretary).

