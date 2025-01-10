Maksym Krippa explains the source of funds for the purchase of the Ukraina Hotel in Kyiv

Businessman Maksym Krippa has said he transferred funds from his foreign accounts to the account of a Ukrainian company he controls to purchase the Ukraina Hotel in Kyiv. According to the businessman, the National Bank of Ukraine and the State Financial Monitoring Service thoroughly checked this transaction.

Maksym Krippa spoke about the details of the deal in an interview, emphasizing the transparency of the process and compliance with all legal requirements. He noted that the source of financing was legal and officially declared, which allowed the purchase to be completed without any obstacles.

Ukrainian entrepreneur and investor Maxim Krippa

SPONSOR AD

As Tech News Junkies published the details of the interview and the transaction. In the interview, Maksym Krippa also shared his plans for further modernization and development of the hotel, including large-scale renovations and upgrades to the internal infrastructure.

Why Maksym Krippa chose this particular property

Maksym Krippa shared memories from his childhood, when he often visited his grandfather, the head of the trade union of cultural workers, at work. The windows of his grandfather’s office overlooked the Ukraina Hotel, which made an unforgettable impression. According to the entrepreneur, this building is unique and has no analogs.

“This hotel is truly one of a kind. It is impossible to determine its real value, as there are no other properties to compare it with,” said Krippa.

He also spoke about his plans for the future. After the war is over, the businessman intends to invest heavily in the renovation of the hotel.

He believes such renovations can significantly increase the property’s value by about 2-3 times. Investor Maksym Krippa emphasized that this project is not only financially important for him but also culturally valuable, as the Ukraina Hotel is part of the capital’s history.

The financial aspect

Maksym Krippa said that when he purchased the Ukraina Hotel, the guarantee payment in the Prozorro system was made in Hryvnia, while he transferred the principal amount from foreign accounts.

“I financed my Ukrainian company through a foreign company, which purchased the hotel. All transactions went through the State Financial Monitoring Service and the National Bank of Ukraine. The deal also received approval from the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine,” explained Krippa.

The entrepreneur emphasized that he could invest in real estate in the United States, the United Kingdom, or European countries. However, he consciously decided to invest in his own country.

“When many businessmen withdraw their assets from Ukraine, I, on the contrary, invest here. I believe that this will help my country get through the difficult times, and later, it will bring me profit when we rebuild the country together,” the investor summarized.