Makinde threatens to prosecute Oyo kingmakers who ‘collected bribes’

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has threatened to prosecute and punish all Chiefs or Kingmakers within the Oyomesi or others, who might have collected bribe or gratification in the selection process that culminated into the emergence Akeem Abimbola Owoade as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

This followed reports that cash was allegedly offered to some chiefs by a contender for the Alaafin stool.

Makinde issued the warning on Monday during the official presentation of the Staff of Office and Certificate of Appointment to Oba Owoade.

SPONSOR AD

Owoade succeeded late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, whose reign lasted for five decades.

Makinde Presents staff of office to new Alaafin

MAPOLY shut indefinitely amid students’ outrage over fee hike

At the brief ceremony, Governor Makinde emphasised transparency and accountability in the selection process of the new monarch

The governor described the Alaafin-elect as a leader poised to upholding the cultural and historical heritage of the Oyo Kingdom, noting that the Alaafin of Oyo is not just a traditional ruler but a custodian of rich history and tradition.

“Those who are, therefore, still hell-bent on destabilising our traditional institution in Oyo Town will be prosecuted over the money they collected unless they go and support the new Alaafin.

“Under my watch, I will make it very clear that the stool is not for sale. It is not a stool for us to toy with,” the governor said.

Makinde added that his administration would not play politics with governance as he debunked rumours that he influenced the selection of the new Alaafin.

He further announced that the proper coronation of Owoade as the Alaafin would be held in four weeks.

“The coronation would be in four weeks. From today, we have an Alaafin. I congratulate the Alaafin of Oyoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade. I pray that your reign shall bring unity to Yoruba race wherever they may be around the world.

“I pray it would also bring progress and development to Oyoland, Oyo State as well as Yoruba race in general,” Governor Makinde added.