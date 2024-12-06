Makinde, Obi, MURIC, others mourn popular Islamic scholar

Tributes are pouring in for the Ibadan born popular Islamic preacher, Sheikh Muhydeen Bello, who died on Friday, aged 84.

Hundreds of Islamic clerics, leaders, and well-wishers gathered at the Akobo residence of the renowned Islamic cleric to attend the janazah (burial) prayer for the octogenarian.

The cleric, who hailed from Arolu compound in Ibadan North East Local Government Area, passed away in the early hours of Friday, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Abdul-Raheem Adebayo Lawal, and top government officials were also in attendance to bid the late cleric farewell.

In his condolence statement, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, described Sheikh Bello’s death as “shocking and unexpected,” condoling with his immediate family and the Muslim community in Nigeria, particularly in Oyo State.

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) expressed deep sadness over the passing of the renowned Islamic preacher describing him as a towering figure whose teachings as well as lifestyle profoundly impacted countless lives in Nigeria and beyond.

He said that the cleric’s sermons often inspired hope, strengthened faith, and promoted morality among Muslims as well aside non-Muslims alike.

“Sheikh Muhyideen Bello was a spiritual beacon whose words guided millions of souls.” He said.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s election, Peter Obi in a message on his X handle, commiserated with the family of Sheikh Bello and Nigerian Muslims.

“From what I have read about him, Sheikh Muyideen Bello lived a remarkable life, leaving behind an enduring legacy. A distinguished Islamic scholar, educator, and community leader, his tireless dedication to the pursuit of knowledge, spiritual growth, and humanitarian service has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who knew him,” he said.

Obi also extended sympathies to the entire Muslim community over the loss of one of their revered figures, who significantly impacted many lives positively through his profound Islamic knowledge and teachings.

Obi said, “May Almighty Allah grant his family, the Muslim community, and all of us the fortitude to bear this loss. May He forgive Sheikh Muyideen Bello’s sins, grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, and continue to protect and bless his family.”

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) said the whole Muslim community of Nigeria would miss the renowned scholar.

In a farewell message, the Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said the late Bello was a rare gem, a genius and the most fearless preacher, who was very generous.

“There is no Islamic scholar so loved by South West Muslims like Shaykh Muhyideen Bello. Every Islamic organization in the region yearned to listen to his insightful lectures while young and old Muslims listened to his recorded speeches for guidance and inspiration. Mammoth crowds attended his gatherings in their thousands.

“Shaykh Muhyideen Ajani Bello attended the popular Arabic Institute of Nigeria (Al-Mahad al-‘Arabi an-Naijiirii), Elekuro, Ibadan in the 60s. He later served as a missioner of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, Kano branch for decades. He retired to his hometown a few years ago.

“One of his last outings was the turbanning ceremony of the Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, as the Jagunmolu Adinni of Nigeria which was held in Lagos on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 just two months ago.

“Shaykh’s death has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill in Islamdom. The whole Muslim community of Nigeria will miss him. MURIC prays that Allah forgives Shaykh Muhyideen Bello. May Allah shower His Divine Mercy on him and repose his soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Akintola said.

Born in 1940, he began preaching publicly at the age of 10 and went on to become a prominent figure in Islamic propagation, earning the title “Sulthonul Waa’izeen” (King of Preachers) in Yorubaland.