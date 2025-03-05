Makinde: I’ll reveal my preferred successor in January

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says he will disclose his preferred successor in January 2026.

Makinde, who was re-elected in 2023, is ineligible for another term, according to the Nigerian constitution.

Speaking on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during the 11th Omituntun Ramadan lecture, Makinde expressed gratitude to Muslim leaders for their support.

He also made a lighthearted remark directed at socialite Abbas Oloko, asking him not to remove his billboard at Isale Alfa, as the image of his chosen successor would be displayed there in January 2026.

He asked Muslim faithful to use the Ramadan season to reflect on the need for peaceful coexistence in society irrespective of religious leanings.

The governor said: “I’m not yet a lame duck. Please leave my billboard at Isale Alfa.

“In January 2026, we know that political activities will start. I will tell you the picture of the person that will be installed there.”

Makinde had also previously stated that he will have a say in his successor.

While receiving a report on public service reforms in October 2024, he declared that he would influence the choice of the next governor, particularly within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “So, those people that are campaigning to be the next governor still have to wait because I still have till May 29, 2027. And I’ll also have a say in who is going to become the next governor.

“I may not have my way; its Oyo State people that will decide, but I’ll have a say, especially those in PDP will have me to contend with because I’m still the one controlling the structure.”