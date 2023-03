Makinde coasts to victory in Oyo, wins 15 out of 16 LGA declared

The Oyo State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Seyi Makinde, is leading his closest rival, Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress…

The Oyo State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Seyi Makinde, is leading his closest rival, Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by a wide margin in the governorship election results.

In the results from 16 local government areas of the state announced so far, Makinde won in 15 LGAs, while APC won in one local government. The PDP is leading with 281,522 votes, ahead of APC’s 128,971 votes

The collation of results will resume shortly for the announcement of the remaining 17 LGAs.

Details of the results announced so far:

ONA ARA LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 89910

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 25122

A 1212

AA 25

AAC 22

ADC 83

ADP 107

APC 5510

APGA 09

APM 19

APP 09

BP 03

LP 36

NNPP 36

NRM 59

PDP 17326

SDP 53

YPP 28

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 24537

REJECTED VOTES: 576

IBADAN NORTH WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT

GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 128091

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27279

A 1291

AA 03

AAC 10

ADC 181

ADP 63

APC 5947

APGA 07

APM 10

APP 43

BP 0

LP 74

NNPP 04

NRM 82

PDP 19007

SDP 29

YPP 09

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 26760

REJECTED VOTES: 516

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 27276

Ward 6 unit 9 was cancelled due to over voting

IBARAPA EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT

GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 57929

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 20654

A 1885

AA 05

AAC 08

ADC 39

ADP 47

APC 7094

APGA 14

APM 06

APP 13

BP 01

LP 10

NNPP 30

NRM 33

PDP 11125

SDP 56

YPP 11

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 20377

REJECTED VOTES: 275

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 20652

AFIJO LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 52477

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 20834

A 1357

AA 15

AAC 13

ADC 67

ADP 110

APC 5588

APGA 13

APM 5

APP 8

BP 5

LP 10

NNPP 17

NRM 44

PDP 13139

SDP 21

YPP 21

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 20433

REJECTED VOTES: 386

Total vote cast: 20819

ATIBA LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 86239

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 28016

A 1113

AA 08

AAC 51

ADC 65

ADP 107

APC 7484

APGA 15

APM 17

APP 57

BP 09

LP 15

NNPP 13

NRM 66

PDP 18389

SDP 15

YPP 13

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 27437

REJECTED VOTES: 409

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 27846

Ward 8, PU 8 with 502 registered voters and 474 PVCs collected was canceled because of over voting.

ORIRE LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 74589

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 26348

A 1895

AA 14

AAC 14

ADC 56

ADP 64

APC 9216

APGA 22

APM 9

APP 178

BP 4

LP 17

NNPP 7

NRM 38

PDP 13767

SDP 752

YPP 10

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 26063

REJECTED VOTES: 284

Total vote cast: 26347

IBADAN SOUTH-WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 231730

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 44600

A 2270

AA 18

AAC 24

ADC 128

ADP 122

APC 9491

APGA 06

APM 04

APP 83

BP 01

LP 166

NNPP 15

NRM 78

PDP 31273

SDP 38

YPP 14

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 43731

REJECTED VOTES: 849

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 44580

Cancellation: PU 001 Ward 005 based on overvoting

OLUYOLE LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 130680

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 30777

A 1386

AA 13

AAC 20

ADC 69

ADP 92

APC 6592

APGA 05

APM 12

APP 14

BP 04

LP 62

NNPP 08

NRM 79

PDP 21700

SDP 91

YPP 34

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 30181

REJECTED VOTES: 563

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 30744

ATISBO LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 60172

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 17987

A 1188

AA 05

AAC 11

ADC 105

ADP 54

APC 6955

APGA 16

APM 04

APP 29

BP 05

LP 16

NNPP 02

NRM 32

PDP 9199

SDP 19

YPP 08

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 17648

REJECTED VOTES: 335

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17983

SAKI EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 48069

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 14337

A 188

AA 00

AAC 02

ADC 17

ADP 26

APC 5519

APGA 05

APM 03

APP 41

BP 02

LP 07

NNPP 35

NRM 23

PDP 8374

SDP 08

YPP 04

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 14254

REJECTED VOTES: 83

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 14337

ITESIWAJU LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 45437

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 15003

A 2036

AA 27

AAC 09

ADC 17

ADP 26

APC 4597

APGA 11

APM 03

APP 02

BP 00

LP 09

NNPP 01

NRM 25

PDP 8034

SDP 40

YPP 02

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 14839

REJECTED VOTES: 162

OGO-OLUWA LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 47621

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 17045

A 50

AA 00

AAC 03

ADC 38

ADP 48

APC 5570

APGA 06

APM 05

APP 71

BP 01

LP 17

NNPP 05

NRM 26

PDP 10930

SDP 05

YPP 03

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 16778

REJECTED VOTES: 267

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17045

Cancellation: Ward 08, PU 09. Disruption and violence.

IREPO LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS (APC)

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 57347

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 17988

A 388

AA 00

AAC 01

ADC 20

ADP 41

APC 9785

APGA 07

APM 02

APP 131

BP 01

LP 03

NNPP 01

NRM 15

PDP 7193

SDP 242

YPP 01

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 17831

REJECTED VOTES: 157

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17988

OLORUNSOGO LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 39937

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 12412

A 998

AA 03

AAC 06

ADC 17

ADP 22

APC 4851

APGA 07

APM 01

APP 27

BP 01

LP 04

NNPP 16

NRM 13

PDP 5838

SDP 108

YPP 06

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 11918

REJECTED VOTES: 115

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 12033

Cancellation: PU 003, Ward 001 due to over voting.

IBADAN NORTH EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 169561

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 41217

A 1564

AA 57

AAC 17

ADC 94

ADP 120

APC 8486

APGA 17

APM 18

APP 54

BP 10

LP 61

NNPP 138

NRM 88

PDP 29396

SDP 22

YPP 38

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 40180

REJECTED VOTES: 1037

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 41217

OGBOMOSO-SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 97732

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27949

A 961

AA 05

AAC 10

ADC 60

ADP 84

APC 8257

APGA 17

APM 06

APP 14

BP 00

LP 83

NNPP 58

NRM 37

PDP 17693

SDP 200

YPP 07

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 27492

REJECTED VOTES: 457

IBADAN SOUTH EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 185880

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 35873

A 1846

AA 18

AAC 20

ADC 91

ADP 95

APC 9147

APGA 18

APM 23

APP 19

BP 03

LP 61

NNPP 28

NRM 79

PDP 23585

SDP 28

YPP 20

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 35081

REJECTED VOTES: 705

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 35786

SURULERE LOCAL GOVERNMENT

GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS

NO OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 72523

ACCREDITED VOTERS:25676

A 271

AA 04

AAC 04

ADC 59

ADP 83

APC 8882

APGA 16

APM 09

APP 89

BP 03

LP 173

NNPP 30

NRM 46

PDP 15554

SDP 15

YPP 10

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 25248

REJECTED VOTES: 428

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 25676

Cancellation: Ward 5. BVAS and Ballot box were snatched at one point.