Make cervical, breast cancer screening priority, Ebonyi Gov’s Wife urges women

The Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Marymaudline Nwifuru, has advised the general public, especially women, to make early cervical and breast cancer screening a…

The Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Marymaudline Nwifuru, has advised the general public, especially women, to make early cervical and breast cancer screening a top priority.

Nwifuru made the call during an event to mark the 2023 edition of Breast Cancer Awareness, with the theme: “Living beyond breast cancer.

October is commemorated annually as Cancer Awareness Month and aims to increase awareness of cervical, breast and other forms of cancer.

According to her, cancer is a societal concern that demands attention and urgent action. The governor’s wife noted that positive compassion should be driven by collective action to raise awareness, disseminate knowledge, and encourage early detection and preventive measures for cancer.

Protesters in New York call for a ‘free Palestine’

Ronaldo’s double seals Euro 2024 qualification for Portugal

She said that choices of lifestyle play a huge role in cancer prevention.

“Encouraging healthy habits such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, abstaining from smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can significantly reduce cancer risk,” Nwifuru said.

She commended her husband, Gov. Francis Nwifuru, for upgrading the health sector in the state.

Dr Daniel Umezurike, Chairman of the occasion and former Commissioner for Health, said that the breast cancer awareness campaign was vital as the burden had become enormous.

Umezurike said that the health condition was underreported and recommended that awareness should be encouraged and sponsored to get wider publicity.

“Cancer is not a death sentence. Early detection is preventable. Every woman should examine their breast at least once a month,” he said.

Contributing, Mr Moses Ekuma, the state’s Commissioner for Health, said the governor was committed to the good health and well-being of the people of the state.

Ekuma urged the general public to visit the general hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the state for proper medical care and precautionary measures to prevent the health condition.

A Consultant Gynecologist and a resource person on cervical cancer, Dr Nnenna Ihebuzor, disclosed that cervical cancer was the second most common cancer globally.

Nnenna described early sex, human immunodeficiency virus and multiple sex partners as risk factors for cervical cancer.

She noted that all women were eligible for early screening and prevention and called for an extension of the crusade across the state to enlighten people.

A Cleric, Rev Fr. Ifeanyi Ogodo of St. Theresa Cathedral Parish, Abakaliki, also suggested that the government should make a law that would mandate parents to ensure proper immunisation of every child. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...