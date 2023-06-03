Make census top priority, stakeholders urge Tinubu

Some stakeholders have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make the conduct of the 2023 National Population and Housing Census a top priority of his…

Some stakeholders have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make the conduct of the 2023 National Population and Housing Census a top priority of his government.

They appealed to Tinubu to conclude the process of the census already started by the outgone administration of President Muhammadu Buhari immediately after constituting the National Assembly.

One of the stakeholders and a Professor of Population Geography in the Kaduna State University (KASU), Professor John Laah, said the census will reduce the cost of elections in the country among other benefits.

“I want to call on the president to make the 2023 census the first major activity of his government because knowing the population of the country means having an appropriate planning framework.”

“In Nigeria, it is estimated that we are over 200 million but this 200 million is based on projection.

“Demarcations started as early as 2014 and the country has properly been demarcated; virtually every building that is standing in Nigeria at the time the demarcators went round has been captured and every single building is numbered except new buildings which will be captured during the building, numbering and household listing when there is an update,” he said.

