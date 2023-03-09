Makarfi raises alarm over ‘mass arrest plot’ against PDP members

A former governor of Kaduna State and Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has raised the alarm over the alleged plot…

A former governor of Kaduna State and Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has raised the alarm over the alleged plot to arrest and detain 80 members of the party.

He said the arrest was to stop them from participating in the forthcoming governorship and State House of Assembly elections especially after the arrest of three top PDP members in the State by security operatives over alleged inciting statements.

The former chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee while reacting to the arrest of the Director of Media and Publicity, Kaduna state PDP Campaign Council, Saidu Adamu, and two other PDP officials, alleged that PDP is in possession of the list of those penciled down for arrest before the governorship and House of Assembly elections, rescheduled for March, 18, 2023.

According to Makarfi, “Our attention has been drawn to a list of our field officers, drawn up by the government to be arrested and detained until after the elections. This has grievous implications.

“Those penciled down for arrest were drawn from Kudan, Sanga, Igabi, Lere,, Kachia, Jaba and Kaduna North Local Government Areas of the state which are believed to be PDP strongholds.

“Honourable Adamu is still in detention and we do not know the alleged offenses he is being detained for and he has also not been charged to court, it is a very sad development.”

A former Commissioner of Information in the State and two other PDP officials were arrested at Kabala Costain Ward and detained by Security operatives, for allegedly making comments on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC government.