Makanjuola commends Lagos teams’ supremacy at 2025 NPA Lagos tourney

The Lagos Polo Club President, Olabode Makanjuola has heaped accolades of the Lagos polo teams on their dominance and sweeping victories run during the just concluded 2025 NPA/GTCO Lagos International polo tournament that saw the home team running out the best teams.

The international polo fiesta that galloped off with 33 teams fortified with top professionals from Argentina, Europe and South Africa, saw the duo of Lagos FK3 Pawa and Lagos MSR Bua teams running out winners in the Governor’s Cup and the Cancer Awareness Bowl to give an unassailable domination.

The elated Lagos Polo Boss and Chief Host, who congratulated the Lagos champions for their determination, commitment, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament, maintained that in Lagos, tradition, innovation and passion converged to drive our sport forward.

“We are glad that we hosted well and finished well as the best performing club in the country, while thanking our visiting friends from other clubs for being part of this historic achievement” the Lagos polo boss added in his closing remarks.

At the end of the prestigious polo fiesta, host Lagos Polo Club led all comers in podium celebrations winning three of the four major prizes at stake and almost all the subsidiary prizes and individual awards.

Lagos MSD BabyBear polo teams powered by Tournament Manager, Mayowa Ogunnusi and the Lagos Polo Captain, Mohammed Sani Dangote polo team were the leading light of Lagos sweeping four trophies, the Low Cup, The Silver Cup, Sani Dangote Memorial. Cup and the Chief of Naval Staff Cup alongside Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the Best Playing Pony awards.

Lagos STL clinched the event’s second biggest prize, the Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup, the Oba of Lagos Cup and the Heritage Cup. Lagos MSR BUA team carted home the Cancer Awareness Bowl, while Lagos FK3 Pawa2 U cap it all for Lagos with the Governor Cup.

Other major winners of the event include Abuja Rubicon polo team that clinched the event’s biggest title, the Majekodunmi Cup, the Independence Cup and the Italian Ambassador Cup respectively.

Visiting Kaduna Clearwater polo team won the Adedapo Ojora Memorial Cup on their debut, to complete the list of champions of the 2025 Lagos Polo Tournament.