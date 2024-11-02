Majority of appointees heading security agencies are from the North – Presidency

The Presidency has denied the allegation that the current administration is favouring the South West at the expense of other regions in terms of appointments in the security sector.

After the appointment of Major General Olufemi Oluyede as Acting Chief of Army Staff, many persons, especially on Social Media, accused President Bola Tinubu of “Yorubanisation”, a term which losely interprets as favouring the Yoruba.

Oluyede was appointed to stand in for General Tahoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, who has been away from the country treating an undisclosed ailment.

Some Nigerian had argued that there were equally competent generals who could stand in for Lagbaja other than another person from the South West.

Apparently weighing into the conversation, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Public Communications and Orientation, shared a list of the heads of security agencies appointed by Tinubu.

According to the list, the North West has the highest appointees (eight), followed by the South West (five) and North Central (four).

North East has three appointees, according to the presidential aide’s list, while South South and South East have one each.

“Facts do not lie. Below we see laid bare the facts about the regional outlook of President Tinubu’s appointments within 20 security agencies. The label of him favouring Yorubas in the Security set up does not fit. Nigeria we hail thee!,” Dare captioned the post.