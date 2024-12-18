Mahmoud commends Remi Tinubu’s initiatives for elders

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has commended the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for its impactful service to the elderly in society.

The minister made this commendation at the second edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme, held in Abuja.

Mahmoud emphasised that the initiative was not just to distribute items but to express the deepest gratitude and respect for the wealth of wisdom and experience that the elders bring to the society.

She said, “In the fast-paced world we live in, it is essential to pause and appreciate the pillars of our community—the elderly. Their stories, guidance, and enduring spirits have shaped our collective journey.’’

She commended this year’s theme: “Total Wellness; Happiness, Healthy and Prosperous Lifestyle,” stressing that it is not just apt but a commitment to ensuring the comfort and well-being of those who have paved the way for us.