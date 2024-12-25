Maersk Nigeria Relocates Lagos Office to Victoria Island

Maersk Nigeria has announced the relocation of its Lagos office to a new business address as part of its ongoing strategic efforts to expand services and provide better support to its customers and partners.

According to a statement by the company, the new office is at 1226 Bishop Oluwole, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Activities will commence at the location by January 2, 2025.

SPONSOR AD

“Maersk Nigeria has assured customers that the Lagos counter will remain in Apapa, situated at the APM Terminals, Apapa facility within the Lagos Port Complex, and will be active by December 30, 2024.

“The company emphasised that the quality of its services and commitment to customers will not be negatively impacted by this move.

“For any communications, shipments, or correspondences henceforth, please use the new address listed above. Should you have any questions regarding our relocation or if you need further assistance, do not hesitate to contact us on 02017002100, 02012279176 or via email at [email protected]. We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to serving you from our new locations,” Maersk said in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday.

Maersk Nigeria Limited is a subsidiary of the global shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, operating in Nigeria since the 1950s.

The company plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s logistics and shipping industry, facilitating trade and economic development by providing shipping services for goods and commodities.

Maersk Nigeria has offices and operations in Lagos, Port Harcourt (Onne), and Kano, and is known for its significant contributions to the country’s economy. It offers a range of services, including standard, refrigerated and oversized cargo shipping.

Maersk Nigeria continues to support Nigerian businesses by connecting them to international markets and providing direct and indirect job opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.