Maduka University Enugu Announces Admission for the 2024/2025 Academic Session!

Maduka University is now accepting applications for the 2024/2025 academic year! We offer a wide range of programs including Medicine and Surgery, Law, Computing, Engineering, Pharmacy, Nursing, and many more.

Apply today via our official portal: [https://admissions.madukauniversity.edu.ng/](https://admissions.madukauniversity.edu.ng/)

Eligibility:

– Candidates must have taken the 2024 UTME and scored at least the JAMB approved minimum mark.

– Alternatively, candidates can apply for the IJMBE for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Application Fee:

– The admission form fee is ₦5,000 (Five thousand Naira only).

– After filling out the online application, proceed to make the payment using PAYSTACK.

Available Programs:

School of Business and Social Sciences:

– Accounting

– Economics

– Mass Communication

– International Relations

– Transport Management

School of Computing:

– Computer Science

– Cyber Security

– Software Engineering

School of Engineering:

– Civil Engineering

– Electrical and Electronics Engineering

– Mechanical Engineering

– Mechatronics Engineering

– Computer Engineering

School of Health Sciences:

– Medicine and Surgery

– Public Health

– Physiology

– Physiotherapy

– Medical Laboratory Science

– Nursing Science

– Biochemistry

– Radiography

– Anatomy

School of Law:

– Law

*School of Pharmaceutical Sciences:*

– Pharmacy

We also offer an IJMBE Pre-Degree Programme for those who did not write JAMB.

Fees:

– The admission fee covers a full academic session.

– Accommodation: ₦80,000

– Medical services contribution: ₦20,000

Good luck with your application!

For more inquiries, contact us at:

– Phone: 08055091802, 09157893107

– Email: [email protected]