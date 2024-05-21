Maduka University Enugu Announces Admission for the 2024/2025 Academic Session!

Maduka University is now accepting applications for the 2024/2025 academic year! We offer a wide range of programs including Medicine and Surgery, Law, Computing, Engineering, Pharmacy, Nursing, and many more.
Apply today via our official portal: [https://admissions.madukauniversity.edu.ng/](https://admissions.madukauniversity.edu.ng/)
Eligibility:
– Candidates must have taken the 2024 UTME and scored at least the JAMB approved minimum mark.
– Alternatively, candidates can apply for the IJMBE for the 2024/2025 academic session.
Application Fee:
– The admission form fee is ₦5,000 (Five thousand Naira only).
– After filling out the online application, proceed to make the payment using PAYSTACK.
Available Programs:
School of Business and Social Sciences:
– Accounting
– Economics
– Mass Communication
– International Relations
– Transport Management
School of Computing:
– Computer Science
– Cyber Security
– Software Engineering
School of Engineering:
– Civil Engineering
– Electrical and Electronics Engineering
– Mechanical Engineering
– Mechatronics Engineering
– Computer Engineering
School of Health Sciences:
– Medicine and Surgery
– Public Health
– Physiology
– Physiotherapy
– Medical Laboratory Science
– Nursing Science
– Biochemistry
– Radiography
– Anatomy
School of Law:
– Law
*School of Pharmaceutical Sciences:*
– Pharmacy
We also offer an IJMBE Pre-Degree Programme for those who did not write JAMB.
Fees:
– The admission fee covers a full academic session.
– Accommodation: ₦80,000
– Medical services contribution: ₦20,000
Good luck with your application!
Apply now: [https://admissions.madukauniversity.edu.ng/](https://admissions.madukauniversity.edu.ng/)
For more inquiries, contact us at:
– Phone: 08055091802, 09157893107
– Email: [email protected]