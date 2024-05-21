✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Maduka University Enugu Announces Admission for the 2024/2025 Academic Session!

Maduka University is now accepting applications for the 2024/2025 academic year! We offer a wide range of programs including Medicine and Surgery, Law, Computing, Engineering,…

    By .

Maduka University is now accepting applications for the 2024/2025 academic year! We offer a wide range of programs including Medicine and Surgery, Law, Computing, Engineering, Pharmacy, Nursing, and many more.

Apply today via our official portal: [https://admissions.madukauniversity.edu.ng/](https://admissions.madukauniversity.edu.ng/)

Eligibility:
– Candidates must have taken the 2024 UTME and scored at least the JAMB approved minimum mark.
– Alternatively, candidates can apply for the IJMBE for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Application Fee:
– The admission form fee is ₦5,000 (Five thousand Naira only).
– After filling out the online application, proceed to make the payment using PAYSTACK.

Available Programs:

School of Business and Social Sciences:
– Accounting
– Economics
– Mass Communication
– International Relations
– Transport Management

School of Computing:
– Computer Science
– Cyber Security
– Software Engineering

School of Engineering:
– Civil Engineering
– Electrical and Electronics Engineering
– Mechanical Engineering
– Mechatronics Engineering
– Computer Engineering

School of Health Sciences:
– Medicine and Surgery
– Public Health
– Physiology
– Physiotherapy
– Medical Laboratory Science
– Nursing Science
– Biochemistry
– Radiography
– Anatomy

School of Law:
– Law

*School of Pharmaceutical Sciences:*
– Pharmacy

We also offer an IJMBE Pre-Degree Programme for those who did not write JAMB.

Fees:
– The admission fee covers a full academic session.
– Accommodation: ₦80,000
– Medical services contribution: ₦20,000

Good luck with your application!

Apply now: [https://admissions.madukauniversity.edu.ng/](https://admissions.madukauniversity.edu.ng/)

For more inquiries, contact us at:
– Phone: 08055091802, 09157893107
– Email: [email protected]

