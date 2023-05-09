Madrid must halt ‘unstoppable’ City, not only Haaland – Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti said his Real Madrid side must stop Manchester City’s whole team and not just striker Erling Haaland when they meet in the Champions…

Carlo Ancelotti said his Real Madrid side must stop Manchester City’s whole team and not just striker Erling Haaland when they meet in the Champions League semifinals today.

The reigning 14-time record champions host Pep Guardiola’s hungry visitors in the first leg who are spearheaded by Norwegian hitman, Haaland, who boasts 51 goals in 45 games across all competitions.

The 22-year-old has notched 12 of those in eight Champions League matches, but Ancelotti said his plan was to try and foil a City side that looks “unstoppable” as a whole.

“Obviously Haaland is a very dangerous player. He’s showing impressive qualities, above all in goals scoring. He’s a threat obviously,” Ancelotti told a news conference yesterday.

“Just talking about Haaland means not talking about a complete team that plays good football, defends well, attacks, that has ideas.

“We’re not setting up for a game to stop Haaland, but to stop a team that seems unstoppable, but I think we can have chances to have an equal game, one that we can win.”

City have been foiled time and time again in their quest to win the Champions League, but Haaland’s lethal edge gives them a strong chance of beating Madrid and reaching the final.

Ancelotti said he thought Manchester City have more avenues to cause danger with Haaland in the side.