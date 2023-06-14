Macron to ‘try to push’ for Mbappe to stay at PSG

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would “try to push” for Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. by a young PSG fan…

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would “try to push” for Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

by a young PSG fan on the sidelines of the VivaTech exhibition in Paris, Macron said he had “no scoop” on the future of Mbappe.

“But I will try to push for” the France captain to stay, Macron continued in a light-hearted exchange.

Mbappe’s future at PSG is in serious doubt after the striker told AFP he had never discussed extending his contract with the club beyond next year.

Mbappe and his entourage spoke out the day after he sent a letter to the club confirming he would not take up an option to remain at the French champions until 2025.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...