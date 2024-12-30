Machina emir loses mother

The Emir of Machina of Yobe State, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Dr Bashir Albishir Bukar Machina, has lost his mother, Hajiya Hauwa Mai Bukar Machinawa.

Late Hauwa Mai Bukar died after a protracted illness at Emir’s Palace in Machina town.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was held at Machina Emirate Palace around 11:00am.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust gathered that thousands of people had attended the funeral prayer of the deceased.

One of her grandchildren, Bukar Adamu, told Daily Trust that the huge crowd of people who attended the funeral was a testament to the profound respect and love she earned throughout her life.

Dr Kagu Abubakar, the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Scholarship Board, who is one of the grandchildren of the deceased, said: “She weaned me from my mum and is often said she spoilt me with a grandmother’s love.

“She calls me Kwakori (her nickname for me). When I had my first daughter, I gave her the name Hauwa.

“A woman of great virtue and good tidings. May Allah grant you Jannatul-Firdaus, Yaa,” he said.