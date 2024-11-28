Mace carted away at Ogun LG Legislature’s inauguration

The inauguration of the Legislative Arm of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, ended in fiasco on Thursday, after the mace was carted away by some youths allegedly acting on the order of the Council Chairman, Lanre Oyegbola.

Daily Trust gathered that Moruf Erubami had emerged unopposed and sworn in as the Speaker of House, but crisis broke out after councillors insisted on electing other principal officers through a voting process.

Oyegbola, who was sworn in recently alongside other 19 elected council chairmen in the state by Governor Dapo Abiodun, was in attendance at the event which took place at the council Secretariat, Akomoje, Abeokuta.

Sources told our correspondent that temper began to rise when the 16-member house was divided into two, nine members against seven.

It was further gathered that shortly after the Speaker was decorated and delivered his acceptance, some police officers attached to the council chairman allegedly started shooting sporadically in front of the chambers.

Some youths loyal to the chairman later allegedly invaded the legislative chambers and carted away with the mace, throwing the atmosphere in to confusion.

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders present at the event reportedly scampered for safety.

Erubami representing Ward 15 confirmed the incident to Daily Trust and pointed the accusing fingers to the council chairman.

He said “We could not conclusion the inauguration because they carted away with the mace and dropped it inside the chairman’s patrol vehicle.

“The chairman supported my emergence as the Speaker but there was a disagreement over the other principal officers. Members insisted that they must vote to elect other officers.

“But the chairman didn’t want an election to take place, he wanted his men to emerge. We are legislators and we have the prerogative to elect who we want as our leaders.

“The house is divided nine members against seven. The chairman is supporting the group of seven. That’s why they didn’t want voting to take place because they know we have the number,” Erubami said.

Efforts to get the chairman’s reaction proved abortive as several calls put through his mobile phone by our correspondent were not answered.

He equally didn’t respond to messages sent to him via text and Whatsapp, as of the time this report was filed.

Our correspondent also contacted his media aide, Oluwakayode Ajibola, who said “I can’t talk to you right now, I am in a meeting.”