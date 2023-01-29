MACBAN: Nasarawa killings a war crime, presidency, military silence unacceptable

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned the silence of the Federal Government and the military authorities on the deaths of…

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned the silence of the Federal Government and the military authorities on the deaths of pastoralists in Nasarawa State.

Daily Trust had reported how over 38 pastoralists were bombed to death in Rukubi village of Doma Local Government Area of the state last week.

The incident had sparked an outrage, but the authorities have been silent on it.

In a statement on Sunday, Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of MACBAN, said the Benue state government should be liable for the atrocious act.

According to Abdullahi, the trucks carrying the livestock were closely monitored until they reached destination before armed drone was unleashed on the pastoralists.

“MACBAN describes the silence as reprehensible and lack of regards to the loss of lives of ordinary Nigerians who are victims of high handedness of Benue State Government and the officers of the Makurdi-based Operation Whirl Stroke who deployed an aircraft/drone.”

“The herders organisation demands explanation over the seemingly intentional killings of over 40 pastoralists and butchers in Rukubi village of Doma Local Government Area on the 25th of January, 2023.

“The pastoralists went to Makurdi earlier in the day to retrieve their 1250 livestock earlier impounded by the Benue State livestock guards after paying a fine of N29million.

“If nothing, we expect the President to commiserate with families of the victims for this heinous crime. MACBAN recalls this is the third time in one year that the Air Force was involved in bombing of pastoralists and livestock in Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba States.

“The recent killings constitute war crime and a panel of inquiry must be constituted to find out on whose authority the drone/aircraft was used and punish the culprits.

“The late pastoralists are bona fide Nigerians, have rights like every other citizen and therefore must be protected under the law. The loss of one life is bad enough talk less of over 40 innocent lives in a single swoop. This is unacceptable and most despicable crime against humanity.

“We find it shameful that while people were being killed, the President was enjoying a state dinner in Katsina State. We also call on the National Human Rights Commission to investigate this case and other cases involving shootings by the Air Force in Nasarawa,” the statement read.