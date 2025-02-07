MACBAN members tasked on synergy with security agencies

The Gwagwalada Area Council chapter of the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on its members to synergize with the security operatives in order to curtail incessant cases of farmers and herders’ crisis in the area.
MACBAN ‘s branch chairman in the council, Ibrahim Ciroma, made the call while swearing in the newly elected executives of Paikon-Kore chapter of MACBAN in Paiko on Saturday.
He said there was the need for the executives to collaborate with relevant security agencies to address cases of herders and farmers crisis in the area.
He said the incessant crisis between farmers and the herders, especially in rural communities, had become a concern for the association, which prompted him to inaugurate Paiko chapter.
The newly inaugurated executives of the Paiko branch of MACBAN has Alhaji Janari Abubakar Umar as chairman, Wakili Abdullahi as vice chairman and Madaki Abdulrahman as Secretary alongside 19 others.
