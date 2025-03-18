MACBAN denies alleged plot to attack Plateau communities

The Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied allegations that its members are planning attacks on villages in Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Bassa LGAs.

State Chairman Yusuf Ibrahim Babayo dismissed the allegations in Jos while responding to viral reports alleging that MACBAN members held meetings-including one at a mosque in Mahanga community-to coordinate attacks on farming communities.

Babayo described the allegations as baseless and aimed at stirring tension to disrupt the current peace in the state.

“The Fulani community in Plateau State has been made aware of a viral statement falsely claiming that we are planning attacks on communities in Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Bokkos and Bassa LGAs.

“It further alleges that meetings were held at various locations, including a mosque in Mahanga, to coordinate these attacks during Ramadan.

“We strongly condemn these unfounded and unsubstantiated accusations. Such claims not only undermine our integrity but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes and stigmatization of our community.

“We believe these allegations are fabricated to mislead security agencies while enabling attacks on our own communities.

“In light of this, we urge security agencies to ensure our safety as we now fear for our lives,” Babayo said.

He also called on the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, as well as Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, to investigate the allegations thoroughly and uncover the truth.