MACBAN decries demolition of cattle markets in South East

Deputy National Director Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, has decried the demolition of cattle markets in the South East.

Speaking in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Sunday, Siddiki who is the immediate past Chairman MACBAN, South East Zone, said despite the hardship being experienced in Nigeria, Abia and Enugu state governments still deemed it necessary to demolish Lokpanta and Ugwuoba cattle markets in their respective states.

According to him,the demolitions have seriously affected their economy and living in the zone.

He appealed that government actions and policies should have human face.

“While we struggle to survive the torments of an unpalatable economic downturn like the rest of the Nigerian masses, our members in the South East are largely disturbed by the very recent tragedy of market demolitions in Lokpanta and Ugwuoba cattle markets by the governments of Abia State and Enugu State respectively. While we recognise the need to comply with government policies, trusting that these actions are not deliberately intended to undermine our business interests, we are worried by the quantum of losses upon our people. We are however most optimistic that the human face in governance will compel the Governments of Abia and Enugu to grant the victims of the demolitions adequate compensation to enable them get on in pursuit of their legitimate livelihood” he stated.

According to Siddiki , they are eagerly looking forward to the quick construction of new market facilities to serve their business cause.

“We are hopeful that the government of the states will carry our leadership along in matters concerning the reconstruction. We urge our members to stay calm, await the final government decision, and pray for peace and stability across the South East” he stated.

He advised members of MACBAN to remain law-abiding, and avoid actions that could jeopardize peace and stability in the region.

“We emphasize humility and sincerity towards our hosts for sustainable coexistence. In conclusion, we express gratitude to the governments and leaders in Igbo land. We urge them to further support and accommodate our legitimate business activities in cattle breeding and selling without hindrance. Given the itinerary nature of the Igbo race and their notable successes across the globe we are very hopeful that they will continue to accommodate our people in Igbo’s cherished homeland” he added.

He also enjoined them to take stock of their lives and strive hard to adopt better ways of living that will enhance positive and rancour free interactions with whomever they meet in the course of business and life.