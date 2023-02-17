M/Belt Forum, Ohanaeze, PANDEF, Danjuma, others eulogise Late Suleiman

Leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Middle Belt Forum have eulogised the Late Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd). Dring a commendation…

Leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Middle Belt Forum have eulogised the Late Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd).

Dring a commendation service and service of songs held in his honour in Abuja, they extolled the virtues of the former President of Middle Belt Forum and member of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party.

A former Minister of Defence, Lt.-General Theophilus Danjuma; an ex-Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and other leaders were also in attendance.

At service of songs organised in his honour at National Christian Centre in Abuja by members of Dan Suleiman National Burial Committee, PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clarke, noted that the late elder statesman worked for the good of Nigeria and should be emulated by the present crop of leaders.

Chief Clarke, represented by Ambassador Godknows Igali, said Suleiman stood for the good of the people of Middle Belt and the whole of the country.

The representative of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, wished Suleiman had lived for additional six months “to see the effort of his work”, describing him as “a trusted man, a man to be believed.”

The president of the Middle Belt Forum, Bitrus Pogu, said Suleiman led the people of Middle Belt on the right path.