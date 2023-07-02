Lynching of woman: Gov Otu orders arrest of ‘murderous’ gang

Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Oti, has ordered the state commissioner of police to fish out and arrest all the gangsters that…

Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Oti, has ordered the state commissioner of police to fish out and arrest all the gangsters that reportedly maimed and lynched an elderly woman accused of witchcraft.

The woman was burnt to ashes in front of her church in the presence of her daughter and members a few days ago in the Old Netim community of Akamkpa LGA of the state.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, Otu said the lynching was barbaric, repulsive and against all civility.

Governor Otu said all forms of brigandage and criminal acts will not be tolerated and will be met with the full weight of the law.

He said, “It is sheer savagery and cowardice for the youths or anybody to take the laws into their hands, more so, involving a helpless woman.

“Such abhorrent acts have no place in a constitutional democracy that Nigeria practices which our state is part of.

“Our people must do away with all relics of culture that promote violence, murder and criminality such as in this instance.”

