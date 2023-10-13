Luca leading the charge at Blue Label Challenge

Luca Filippi has returned from his northern hemisphere visit energised and boosted in confidence, and he showed the strides he has made as a Sunshine…

Luca Filippi has returned from his northern hemisphere visit energised and boosted in confidence, and he showed the strides he has made as a Sunshine Tour golfer on Thursday.

He opened a handy gap for himself at the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the Blue Label Challenge at Sun City.

Filippi will go into the weekend four clear on 30 points under the modified scoring system used for this four-round event, following a bogey-free, eight-birdie haul of 16 points in the second round.

