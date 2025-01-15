lt. col james pam and the mutiny in tanganyika

Today, January 15, 2025, the entire Nigerian nation gives a standing ovation to our fallen heroes who had served diligently to defend our country from external adversaries, as well as internal insurrections.

Described as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD), or simply Remembrance Day, the 15th of January every year is observed to commemorate the servicemen of the Nigerian Armed Forces. It also honours veterans of the World War I and II as well as the Nigerian Civil War.

One of the fallen heroes, who had distinguished himself, in the service of Nigeria, is Lt.-Col. James Yakubu Pam, whose great strides are fondly remembered in the tribute below by his son, Prof. Ishaya C. Pam, on behalf of the entire family to commemorate 59 years of the demise of this exceptionally brilliant and gallant military officer.

The history of the country called Tanganyika began in 1885 when the Germans colonised East Africa. Present-day Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda became known as German East Africa.

Following the defeat of Germany in World War I, its colonies were divided among the victors under the treaty of Versailles.

The British named their colony Tanganyika and ruled over it from 1919 to 9th of December 1961 when it gained independence. Its first Prime Minister was Julius Nyerere.

In 1964, the country merged with the island of Zanzibar to form a new nation called the United Republic of Tanzania. The reason for the merger was for mutual economic benefits and to integrate the peoples that lived on mainland Tanzania and the smaller island of Zanzibar.

At independence, the Tanzanian Army was formed from about one and a half battalions of the colonial regional Army known as the King’s African Rifles which had a sizeable number of British officers as well as nationals from other East African countries.

Several factors led to the mutiny of the Tanzanian Army (the “Tanganyika Rifles”). One was low pay and poor conditions. Another was the slow pace of “Tanganyikalisation” of the army. Thirdly, there was an attempt to recruit 15 Israeli-trained youth leaders into the army. The soldiers felt that the men were unsuitable and the method of recruitment irregular.

Political interference by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Oscar Kambono did not help matters. He preferred to appoint to key positions officers who had risen through the ranks with years of service, rather than young, well-educated officers.

In the early hours of January 20, 1964, under the leadership of Sgt. Hingo Ilogo, the soldiers rounded up both British and African officers and locked them up at Colito barracks. They then moved into Dar-es-Salaam and took effective control of the city. Seventeen persons lost their lives in the ensuing melee.

Prime Minister Julius Nyerere fled the country but Oscar Kambono, remained behind and began negotiations with the mutineers. Eventually, the British officers were released from the guardrooms and flown out of the country.

In the meantime, Nyerere made a written request to *** for assistance to quell the mutiny through diplomatic channels. On the morning of the 25th January 1964, Royal Marine Commandos alighted from the carrier Centaur, fanned into the city and put an end to the mutiny.

Mwalimu Julius Nyerere was re-instated as Prime Minister. He disbanded the entire army and sought assistance from the Organisation of African Unity. A ministerial committee met and it was decided that Nigeria be approached for the needed assistance.

Minister Oscar Kambono arrived Lagos in late March and met with PM Tafawa Balewa. An act of Parliament was passed and, by the first week of April, 1964, the 3rd Battalion Kaduna, commanded by 31-year-old Lt.-Col James Yakubu Pam was airborne to Dar-es-Salaam, Tanganyika.

In total, there were 533 soldiers and 24 officers. The mission was to be under the general supervision of Brig. Samuel Ademulegun, Commander of the 1st Brigade, Kaduna.

Lt.-Col James Yakubu Pam was Berom from Jos. A brilliant student, he attended St Paul’s Primary School Jos, Central Primary School Pankshin and Barewa College Zaria. He performed so well in his academics that he received an “Exemption from the London Matriculation”, an honour reserved in those days only for students who excelled.

James Y. Pam thereafter enlisted in the army and attended the West African Cadet Training School, Teshi in Ghana, Eaton Hall Officer Cadet School and the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst both in the U.K.

One of his commanding officers in Sandhurst had this to say of him: “I have the highest regard for this overseas cadet. He is determined to do well and never spares himself in order to ensure this. He is most receptive, co-operative and trustworthy.”

He received the Queen’s commission as 2nd Lieutenant in 1955, the first from the Middle Belt region of Nigeria. He became an officer of the West African Frontier Force (WAFF 45) and later the Nigeria Army (NA 14) at independence in 1960. He had just returned from further training at the Joint Services Staff College, Camberley.

Lt. Col Pam’s selection for this assignment was also predicated on the fact that he had participated in several military operations in the Cameroons and in the United Nations Peace Keeping force in the Congo.

His orders were clear: chiefly, to ensure internal security, re-train the Tanganyikan army and mount the normal ceremonial guards in the city.

The 3rd Battalion had just returned from service in Kasai Province of the Congo in May 1963. Lt. Col Pam took over command shortly afterwards from Lt. Col Etches upon his departure as the last expatriate commander of 3NA.

Meanwhile, Nyerere selected 1,500 young men from the youth wing of his political party, the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) to form the completely reconstituted and re-trained Tangayikan Army.

Lt. Col Pam was tasked with the responsibility of turning these raw recruits into competent soldiers within six months.

He discharged his responsibilities competently and efficiently.

Peace and security were maintained and the newly trained soldiers passed out on 1st September 1964, less than five months after the 3NA set foot in Tanganyika.

On the 21st of September 1964, the 3NA held a ceremonial parade and were honoured by Prime Minister Julius Nyerere. Lt.-Col James Yakubu Pam was gifted a leopard skin, a shield and a spear as a token of appreciation for his outstanding contribution to Tanganyika which had become Tanzania following its merger with Zanzibar.

The reconstituted and re-trained Tanzanian Army has remained dedicated and loyal to the country and its constitution till date.

In 1965, Lt.-Col Pam jssc was awarded the National Honour of Member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR) in recognition of his meritorious service. Unfortunately, he was killed in the coup d’etat of January 15th, 1966 before he could formally receive the honour.

It was received by his widow, Mrs. Elizabeth Pam and his children 15 years later.